Chilly Temps Continue | Hesed House New Leader | Brate Wins Super Bowl

Chilly Temps Continue

The bitter cold weather continues today, with wind chill values of down to -9° tonight. Some snow is also expected after 1 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. If you’re in need of a warming center, both DuPage and Will Counties keep a list of operating centers on their websites, though it’s recommended you call ahead before arriving. The City of Naperville recommends keeping cabinets with water pipes open to allow warm air to circulate around the pipes and keep a faucet dripping to avoid pipes freezing or bursting. If you are away from your home, keep the heating on with the temperature set at least at 55°.

Hesed House New Leader

Hesed House has a new executive director. Joe Jackson stepped out of his managing director position at the shelter and into the new role in mid-November. One of the main projects he’s been responsible for is building a brand new shelter for up to 101 people. Former executive director Ryan Dowd has transitioned into a new role as Hesed House’s director of mission and strategy.

The DuPage Foundation

The DuPage Foundation has awarded $300,000 to local nonprofit art organizations including the DuPage Symphony in Naperville. Two dozen organizations benefitted from grants that ranged from $870 to $15,000. The grants were awarded in December, and the funds came from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Security (CARES) Act.

Brate Wins Super Bowl

Naperville Central football product Cameron Brate is officially a champion – as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55. Brate helped set up the Buccaneers first touchdown with a 15 yard catch and run. The tight end finished with three catches for 26 yards in the game. Brate is the subject of this week’s Where Are They Now on a brand new Naperville Sports Weekly, airing this Sunday at 6:30 on NCTV17 or online.

