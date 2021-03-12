Child Luring Incident | Districts’ Five-Day In-School Plan | Dave’s Hot Chicken

Child Luring Incident

Yesterday at around 3 p.m., Naperville police responded to a child luring incident in which an 11-year old boy was approached by a man in a van. The man offered him candy and a ride while the boy was walking in the 300 block of N. Washington Street. The child made it home safely and reported the interaction to his family. The driver of the white panel van is described as a white male, around 20-30 years old with medium length messy brown hair, unshaven, and no noticeable accent. Naperville School District 203 has been notified and extra patrol will be provided in the area after school. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.

Return to Five Days of In-Person Learning

Both Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 have announced they will make a return to five days of in-person learning for all students. Starting April 7, District 203 early childhood students will attend on an AM/PM schedule, elementary from 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., middle school from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m., and high school 7:35 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. While students younger than high school will have more-or-less typical schedules, high school students will follow a four-period block schedule with no lunch due to higher populations at the high school level.

District 204 also plans to move all grade levels to five days of in-person learning after spring break, however it’s unclear if instruction will be full or half days. Remote learning will still be an option for families at both districts. These changes come as the Illinois State Board of Education released new guidelines on March 9. Capacity in schools is now determined by the school’s ability to accommodate a safe social distance, rather than capping out at 50 people, and social distance is now defined as three-to-six feet.

LWV D203 Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of Naperville hosted a candidate forum last night for the four school board seats up for grabs at Naperville School District 203. The forum was co-sponsored by the D203 General Home & School Association and featured eight candidates. Kristin W. Fitzgerald, Donna Wandke, Charles Cush, Christi Helm, Thomas Andrew Binkowski, Adam Russo, Amanda McMillen, and Robert M. Reed all participated in the forum last night. William Bernard Eagan did not participate in last night’s forum. Questions ranged from what metrics the candidates would use to reopen schools and what lessons from remote learning they would implement in the future. The full forum can be viewed on the LWV Naperville’s Facebook page. You can also learn more about each candidate on NCTV17’s Meet the Candidates page.

Dave’s Hot Chicken to Open in Naperville

California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open its first location in Illinois right here in Naperville. The restaurant specializes in fried chicken with six heat levels. The Chicago Tribune reports the new addition to Naperville Crossings plans to open this summer at 2736 Showplace Drive.

Napervillian on Shark Tank

Naperville resident Lindsey Fleischhauer and her father Stanley Valiulis will be appearing on ABC’s Shark Tank tonight. The father-daughter duo created the Totes Babies Car Seat Carrier, which gives parents extra shopping cart space. You can watch them pitch their product to the sharks at 7 p.m.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!