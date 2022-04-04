Chefs For Ukraine | LCFS-360 Youth Services | Hoppy Easter

Downtown Naperville Chefs For Ukraine

On Tuesday, April 12, a number of Downtown Naperville restaurants and food shops will band together to help provide aid to Ukrainian refugees. Bev’s, Empire Burgers & Brew, Hizemans and The Lantern are just a few of the restaurants that will be donating 25% of their profits that day to support World Central Kitchen. The nonprofit serves hot, nourishing meals at border crossings and within Ukraine itself to help those affected by the Russian invasion. Also participating in the fundraiser are some specialty sweet shops like Ben & Jerry’s, Cinnaholic and Naper Nuts & Sweets. The idea for the #DowntownNapervilleChefsforUkraine effort came from owner of SixtyFour Wine Bar, Loren Beadle. A full list of participating restaurants can be found on the downtown Naperville website. Both dine in and take out orders will apply toward the efforts.

LCFS/360 Youth Services

Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois (LCFS) will be bringing 360 Youth Services under its organizational umbrella. LCFS will offer administrative support and governance to 360 Youth Services, which will continue to operate as a separate nonprofit. The groups said the pairing will help aid their similar missions, to offer prevention, counseling and housing services to families and children to help work through life’s challenges. The two groups combined serve more than 5,600 youth and their families in this area.

Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The Naperville Police Department is reminding the public to “Drop It And Drive,” in light of April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The NPD is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and other law enforcement agencies for the campaign. There will be increased patrols out this month keeping an eye out for those texting while driving, talking on the phone or taking part in other distracted driver activities.

Hoppy Easter

There are still some time slots available for the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Hoppy Easter event. The annual egg-stravaganza takes place at Safety Town this Saturday, April 9. Families can come walk down the bunny trail, get a goody bag with eggs, take part in an I SPY adventure, visit with vendors and take a photo with the Easter Bunny himself! The cost is $15 per family. Guests are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Loaves and Fishes Community Services. Timed entry registration is available through the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club website.

