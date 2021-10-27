Charges In NNHS Threat | New DuPage District Map | Pennies For Pies

Charges In NNHS Threat

A New York teenager has been charged with calling in a phone threat to Naperville North High School on October 15, according to Naperville police. As a result the school went into a soft lockdown, with students and staff then dismissed early. The teen has been charged with aggravated harassment in New York, and the New York Police Department (NYPD) now has jurisdiction over the case. The Naperville Police Department is still investigating other school threats from the past weeks, and ask anyone with information to call 630-420-6665.

New DuPage District Map

Yesterday the DuPage County Board agreed on a redistricting plan. The new map maintains the current board structure with six districts and three board members per district. But some residents may have new county board representatives as a result of the board’s decision. The county is required to adopt a redistricting plan every 10 years to account for population changes noted in U.S. Census data.

New DuPage Election Equipment

The DuPage County Board also moved ahead with the purchase of new election equipment in a bipartisan vote. The board’s decision allows the county clerk to adopt a new voting system, which features 100% paper ballots that will be fulfilled by the vendor Hart InterCivic. A county board vote on the election equipment previously failed in a partisan split. The purchase, now authorized, will cost roughly $7.2 million whereas the original contract amounted to about $10.6 million. The voting system is expected to be ready for use in the 2022 primary election.

Pennies For Pies

The 15th annual Pennies for Pies drive will take place from November 1 through November 19. Run by the Naperville Park District, the fundraiser encourages donations of any amount, including pocket change, to help purchase pumpkin pies for those in need. Donations can be made in person at five different park district locations or online. And park district preschoolers are getting into the giving spirit as well by taking part in their classrooms. The purchased pies will be distributed through Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

