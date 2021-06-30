Charges in 2020 Gun Theft | Interim Police Chief | Remembering Bettye Wehrli

Charges In 2020 Gun Theft

Two men have been charged in connection with a gun theft that took place on June 1, 2020 at Shoot Point Blank. According to a release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Roneal Nightengale, 34, of Glendale Heights and Eric Rowe, 36, of Bellwood have been charged with conspiring to steal a dozen handguns, possession of those guns and illegal possession as previously convicted felons. Nightengale was arrested earlier this month in Arizona and has pled not guilty, while Rowe is not yet in custody, though a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The indictment in the case alleges that Nightengale drove Rowe along with another unindicted co-conspirator to the gun shop around 9:00 p.m. Rowe and the co-conspirator allegedly then stole the guns. The crime took place the same night a number of other looting incidents occurred in Naperville when chaos broke out downtown following a day of peaceful protests.

Interim Police Chief Appointed

Naperville City Manager Doug Krieger has appointed current deputy chief of the patrol division, Jason Arres, as interim chief of police of the Naperville Police Department. He’ll take over the reins from current Naperville Police Chief Bob Marshall who is retiring from the department after 37 years. Arres joined the NPD as a patrol officer in 2001 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2017. In his years with the department he’s served as an undercover detective for the Special Enforcement Unit, a detective in the Intelligence Unit, and led both the investigations and patrol divisions, among several other positions. He begins his new role on July 2. City officials are conducting a nationwide search for applicants to fill the job permanently.

Independence Day Concert

The Naperville Municipal Band is kicking off the Fourth of July holiday season on July 1 with its annual Independence Day Concert in Central Park. The group will perform Fourth of July classics, some sing-a-longs, and the “Armed Forces Salute” as a special nod to area veterans. A special highlight of the event is 16 cannon shots set off by Revolutionary War costumed soldiers during Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture. The free concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. If you can’t attend in person, NCTV17 will be broadcasting the event live online and on our channel.

Greene Barn Picknicking

Fourth of July picknickers can find a perfect setting for their meal at the Greene Barn. The bright red landmark at the corner of Hobson and Greene roads has been decked out with an American flag, with picnic tables positioned nearby. Greene Barn is the largest barn in DuPage County, and advocates have been hoping to one day open it for public use with the help of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. Residents can weigh in on that topic as well as other things they’d like to see at the Greene Valley, Blackwell and Waterfall Glen forest preserves through a survey on the forest preserve’s website.

Remembering Bettye Wehrli

And finally, we fondly remember Bettye Wehrli. A longtime Napervillian, Bettye left her mark on our city, and then some, serving on countless boards and committees. She was a charter member of both the Century Walk and Naper Settlement. She helped others grow, running the first fundraiser with Little Friends, and setting up a scholarship with students through the Daughters of the American Revolution, of which she was also a part. Her love for learning landed her a role on the Naperville Library Board, and was a gift she shared as a tutor in District 203. She and her late husband Jim were both noted leaders in our community. Bettye died June 28; she was 87 years old.

