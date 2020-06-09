Centennial Beach Season Canceled | BLM Protest | Weather Advisory

Centennial Beach Season Canceled

Centennial Beach will not open up for the 2020 season. The Naperville Park District believes this is the first year the beach will not operate for an entire season since it first opened in the 1930s. This morning, the park district announced the DuPage County Health Department will not issue a permit for the beach during Phase 3 and swimming facility guidance hasn’t been issued for Phase 4. Centennial Beach is not classified as a pool, which can reopen during Phase 3, but rather a beach. If you bought a 2020 Beach pass, you will receive a refund. Some classes will still be held in the sand and grass areas around the basin.

Will County Executive Sworn In

Denise Winfrey was sworn in yesterday as interim Will County Executive. Larry Walsh, who held the position for the last 16 years, died of prostate cancer last week. The board selected Winfrey, the County Board Speaker, to serve in the role until the November election. She is the first woman and first minority to serve as Will County Executive.

Black Lives Matter Protest

Protesters gathered Downtown Naperville to march for the Black Lives Matter movement. The group marched for more than three hours, leaving the downtown area and then returning to finish their march. They kneeled for more than four minutes at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Aurora Avenue and later at the intersection of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue. At one point a car pulling out of a gas station maneuvered into the group, but was quickly stopped by police. The protest was peaceful and no people or property was damaged.

Tropical Storm Effects

The U.S. National Weather Service – Chicago warns of strong winds and heavy rain in the area this afternoon and through the day tomorrow. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal could send winds up to 50 miles per hour starting around 3 p.m. today. They recommend securing loose objects in your yard and avoiding travel for vehicles with large exposed surface areas that could be affected by cross winds.