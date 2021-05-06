Centennial Beach Opening | Iron Gate Residential | Downtown Naperville Wine Walk

Centennial Beach Opening

Get the swimsuits and sunscreen ready, because Centennial Beach is reopening this summer. The Naperville Park District announced the beach would open for the summer season on May 29, after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be new guidelines in place as per Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations. Those include a maximum of 50% capacity, designated seating zones for visitors, online reservations prior to visiting, and season memberships restricted to just Naperville residents. Those memberships are available for purchase now on the Centennial Beach website. Both residents and nonresidents can purchase daily admission passes. The park district will release further information on that process and extra guidelines the week of May 17.

Iron Gate Residential

Iron Gate Motor Condos may soon transform from a garage community to a living one. At last night’s Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting the group approved a variance that would allow the proposed “Iron Gate Residential” project. That would add six multi-unit buildings to the location on Ferry Road, just west of Route 59. A total of 51 single family attached homes are planned for the site with 14 of those units allowing space to both live and work. The matter will now go to city council for consideration.

COVID-19/Vaccination Update

DuPage County is moving closer to having 40% of its residents fully vaccinated. IDPH reports the current number at 38.12% The county recently set a goal to have 80% of its residents fully vaccinated by July 1. Will County now has 31% of its residents fully vaccinated. As for COVID-19 numbers, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, is at 5.7%. Region 8, which includes DuPage and Kane counties, is at 5.1%. Naperville has seen its number of active cases drop by over 150 over the past two weeks.

Tulip Bulb Sale

The Naperville Park District is holding its annual Tulip Bulb Sale starting May 17. This year sales will be done online, and will last through May 19 or until all the bulbs have sold out. The bulbs are from the blooms along the Riverwalk and other park district locations, and run $3 a dozen, with a cap of 10 dozen per person.

Downtown Naperville Wine Walk

The Downtown Naperville Wine Walk is back, and set for June 13. Ticketholders can stroll through Downtown Naperville enjoying wine and food tastings at various shops and restaurants. COVID guidelines such as capacity limits in businesses and mask wearing except while drinking wine will be in place. Proceeds from the walk benefit Arranmore Arts, who will have musicians on hand to add to the fun. Tickets go on sale today.

