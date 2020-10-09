Census Complete | Witches Night Out | Special Graduation

2020 Census Fully Enumerated

Naperville is 100% counted in the 2020 U.S. Census and finished the count with an 84.1% self response rate. That comes in at the highest percentage in the nation for cities of more than 140,000 residents, and ahead of the 80.2% Naperville logged in 2010. Census data is used to draw political districts as well as a reference for federal funding distribution, among other important uses.

Crime Information Requested

The Naperville Police Department is looking for information on an individual who forced entry into a dental office at 300 E 5th Avenue while dressed as a healthcare professional on August 22. They were also observed earlier this year leaving the same location entering a tan GMC SUV. Police also believe they made similar attempts to enter offices in 2018. Information can be anonymously reported to Crime Stoppers at 630-420-6006.

Witches Night Out Alternative

The Naperville Woman’s Club is transforming its Witches Night Out with a social distance-friendly Hallow-Queen painting event with Pinot’s Palette. You can register for an in-person experience, where you’re encouraged to dress as a witch, or a virtual paint-at-home event. If you choose the at-home option, you can pick up your painting kit at the studio or have it shipped to you.

Special Graduation Ceremony

And finally – a very special graduation ceremony was held at Naperville North High School on Tuesday. Jack Mirabelli is due to graduate in the spring of 2021. But his mother, Jo Ann, is battling metastatic breast cancer, and is unsure of what time she has left. To make sure she made this milestone moment for Jack, the high school pulled together an early graduation to celebrate. It was a treasured moment for the family and the Naperville North community.