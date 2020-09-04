Celebrate Labor Day Safely | Student Reps Needed | More Splash Pad

Celebrate Labor Day Safely

The DuPage County Health Department is reminding the community to stay safe over the Labor Day Weekend due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county. Heading into the Labor Day Weekend, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in DuPage County is approaching 15,000. The health department recommends staying home when possible, holding activities outside in small groups, remember to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash or sanitize your hands often.

Students Needed for City Boards and Commissions

Mayor Steve Chirico and the Naperville City Council are looking for Naperville high school students to fill student representative positions on city boards and commissions. They’ll also take part in Leadership Academy, developed by nonprofit KidsMatter, to give students a chance to fine-tune their leadership skills. Opportunities are available on the Downtown Advisory Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Naper Settlement Museum Board, and more. Applications are available on each board or commission’s website.

Naperville Dementia Friendly Community

The National Association of Area Agencies on Aging has officially designated that Naperville is a Dementia Friendly Community. Dementia Friendly Naperville seeks to raise awareness, reduce stigma, provide resources and increase support for those living with dementia and their caregivers. Naperville is one of 14 communities in Illinois to receive the designation.

Naperville Municipal Band Performance

The Naperville Municipal Band is putting on a “socially distanced outdoor concert” this Sunday. Patriotic music and some of the band’s familiar tunes will be played. Park benches have been removed so be sure to bring your own chair or blanket to Central Park at 4:30 p.m. weather permitting to enjoy the music.

Splash Pad Season Extended

The 95th Street Community Plaza splash pad season will be extended beyond Labor Day. It will remain open in September when daytime temperatures are consistently forecasted to reach 70 degrees or higher. However, it will be closed on days when temperatures are forecasted below 70 degrees. September hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to sunset, weather permitting.