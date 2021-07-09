CDC New Guidance | Potential Tornado Relief | Festa Italiana

CDC New Guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidance saying students and teachers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in school this fall. The CDC does recommend they wear masks when riding a bus. The group says any students or teachers who are not vaccinated should mask up when indoors, or in crowded settings where social distancing is difficult. A minimum of 3 feet distancing inside classrooms is still recommended, but the CDC says if not possible, other strategies could be used to enable schools to fully reopen. Those include testing, indoor masking and improved ventilation. The guidance is not mandatory, and each individual school district will develop its own protocols. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has said they will adopt the CDC’s new guidelines.

Potential Tornado Relief

Yesterday Governor J.B. Pritzker requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help those affected by the tornadoes that swept through the Naperville area on June 20. If approved, the SBA declaration would allow eligible residents and businesses in DuPage County, and its contiguous counties, to apply for low-interest, long-term loans. To be SAB eligible at least 25 homes and/or businesses in a county must sustain major, uninsured losses of 40 percent or more. . Those still in need of assistance can visit Ready.Illinois.gov or call their local emergency management office.

Mall of India

Yesterday, the Naperville Liquor Commission granted the Mall of India a Class B Liquor License with a dispenser permit, which allows for self-service of alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may only be consumed within the food court, business lounge and the area in between those locations, city officials said.

DCM & Little Friends

The DuPage Children’s Museum has partnered with Little Friends Respite Family Services to offer art activities for children with special needs and their siblings. Each week DCM will pack and deliver individual supply boxes for each person registered for the program. The specially curated supplies are chosen by age, learning style and ability. The program was made possible thanks to the DuPage Foundation.

Festa Italiana

It’s back! Festa Italiana will make its return to Naper Settlement after a year off due to the pandemic. From July 30 to August 1 community members can enjoy the Star Events festival, which will be filled with music, food, and more. There won’t be a circus this time around, but live music will be performed organizers said. To learn more you can visits Star Events’ website.

