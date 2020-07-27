CCIW Postpones Fall Sports | Edward Receives ENA Award | City’s Financial Report

CCIW Postpones Fall Sports

The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) announced today that it will postponing its fall sports competitions. The decision comes after an unanimous vote by their Council of Presidents and is in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. That means North Central College will not participate in cross country, football, or any of the other fall sports until the spring of 2021.

Edward Receives ENA Award

Edward Hospital’s Emergency Department recently received an international award. They were one of 25 emergency departments who received an ENA Lantern Award. The award recognizes emergency departments that demonstrate excellent practice and innovative performance through leadership, education, advocacy and research.

Candidate Withdraws After Controversial Tweet

A DuPage County Board candidate cancelled her political race over the weekend after a controversial tweet. Hadiya Afzal, a Democratic candidate for District 4, which covers Wheaton, Carol Stream, and other cities, said she watched a video of an officer who threw a bottle water at protestors and had it return seconds later. In the tweet Afzal said she watched the video on repeat and laughed every single time. Afzal would later apologize for her tweet and announced yesterday that she is withdrawing from her candidacy.

City’s Financial Report

Last week city staff presented City Council with its monthly financial report at last week’s meeting. They said Naperville is in better shape than last month thanks to a variety of reasons: the state moving into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, DuPage County has allocated just over $5 million of CARES funds to Naperville, and Will is expected to allocate money as well. This led to staff adjusting their expected revenue loss from $18 million, which they made in early April, to $12 million. Council also said they’d be okay dipping into cash reserves, taking out more loans, and lifting restrictions on how money from certain revenue streams can be spent by the city.

Free Park District Events

The Naperville Park District is extending its free outdoor summer events. The events include a Night at the Movies, Concerts in Your Park and Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment. Participants are asked to review the park district’s COVID-19 guidelines before attending an outdoor event. For more information check out our website.

