Casten Update on Daughter’s Death | Planning and Zoning Approvals | Ribfest Lineup Changes

Casten Comments on Daughter’s Death

Congressman Sean Casten has released his first statement since the sudden death of his 17-year-old daughter Gwen on Monday morning. The statement, signed by Casten, his wife Kara and daughter Audrey, expressed gratitude for the support and condolences they’ve received. Casten said that Sunday night after dinner Gwen went out with friends, came home, ‘said goodnight to Kara and I, texted a friend to make sure she got home OK, and didn’t wake up Monday morning.’ He said that all that is currently known about Gwen death is that it was ‘peaceful.’ In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to two causes Gwen was passionate about: the Downers Grove North High School Friends of Fine Arts, and March For Our Lives.

New Ogden Corridor Restaurants

A four-tenant commercial building will be constructed on an outlot along Naperville’s revitalized Ogden corridor. The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday approved an 8,300-square-foot building within the Eastgate Outlot at 1199-1299 E. Ogden Ave. According to developers, two of the four tenants have been named: Naansense, a fast-casual restaurant featuring Indian-inspired cuisine, and Kura Sushi, which will be located near H Mart and Dollar Tree. The Kura Sushi space will have accommodations for a drive-thru to accommodate the growing trend of takeout orders. The remaining two spaces are expected to be used for traditional retail. The project now goes to city council for consideration.

Potential High-End Apartment Complex

Also at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, approval was given for The Belvedere, a 212-unit multi-family residential development at 24254 111th Street. That location was formerly occupied in part by Lizzie’s Nursery, which closed in 2018. Multiple buildings would be constructed on a 20-acre parcel between Naperville Marketplace and nearby homes. Developers project rents to range from $1,950 to $3,050. In order for construction to begin, the property must be annexed into Naperville’s municipal limits and have its zoning redesignated from agriculture to planned use development. This project also now heads to city council for consideration.

Ribfest Lineup Updates

Following Toby Keith’s stomach cancer diagnosis and his subsequent canceling of upcoming concerts, Ribfest announced adjustments to their Friday night lineup which Keith was originally scheduled to headline. Elle King, who had been slated to open for Keith, will now close out the night. Co-headlining with King will be country star Clay Walker, who will fill in for Keith at several shows this summer. The two co-headliners will also be supported by Tres Moustache, a group of Naperville natives who previously played at Ribfest in both 2016 and 2017. Additionally, ‘unforeseen circumstances’ have caused Ashley McBryde to cancel her Sunday appearance at Ribfest. She’ll be replaced in the lineup by HARDY, a country/rock singer-songwriter.

**UPDATE: One more addition has been announced for Friday night’s lineup. Also taking the stage will be Lee Greenwood, best known for his song, “God Bless The U.S.A.” Full lineup details and other festival information can be found on the Ribfest website.