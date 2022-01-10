Casten Positive for COVID | Tree Collection | NPD Child Safety Seat

Congressman Casten Positive for COVID-19

Congressman Sean Casten tested positive for COVID-19 on January 8. In a statement he said he’s been vaccinated and received a booster shot. He is experiencing mild symptoms. Casten is now in isolation.

Christmas Tree Collection

If you haven’t gotten around to it yet, this is the last week for live Christmas tree collection. Residents need to place their trees on the curb on their normal garbage collection day. Ornaments, tinsel, or any other objects should be removed.

Willowbrook Treating Two Bald Eagles

The Willowbrook Wildlife Center currently has two bald eagles in its care. The rehab center hasn’t had two eagles in at the same time since 2014. One bird is being treated for two fractures in the shoulder area. The other’s blood wasn’t clotting due to exposure to rodenticide. The center is hopeful both will make a full recovery.

NPD Child Safety Seat Program

Beginning this month, the Naperville Police Department is introducing their new Child Safety Seat Inspections and Education Program. Residents can schedule an appointment with a technician to make sure their car seat is safe to install and that there are no recalls. Technicians will also teach caregivers how to properly install and use the seat. Appointments can be made on the police department’s website.

Waubonise Grad Julia Bond

Waubonsie Valley graduate Julia Bond earned a spot with Team USA bowling at the USBC Team USA Trials this weekend in Las Vegas. The former Warrior finished as the runner up, earning one of four automatic spots on the team. Bond has been a member of Team USA since 2017. At Waubonsie Valley, she won IHSA girls bowling team state championships in 2013 and 2014 as well as the girls individual state title in 2014.