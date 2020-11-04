Casten, Foster Projected Winners | Record Voting | COVID-19 Numbers Rise

Casten, Foster Projected Winners

Elections are over but the counting goes on. With a record number of voters in both DuPage and Will counties, including mail-in ballots, some races are still simply too close to call. Two U.S. House races that have been declared in our area by both the AP and WGN: Democrat Sean Casten, winning reelection to Illinois’ 6th Congressional District, and Democrat Bill Foster, winning reelection to Illinois’ 11th Congressional District. NCTV17 will continue to monitor and post results as they come in.

Record Voting

And as stated, this was a record-breaking election for voting. The DuPage County Clerk’s office said as of 6:15 p.m. last night, they had 71% of voters weigh in: a total of 468,316. That topped the record set in the 2016 presidential election by more than 34,000. 114,333 voters showed up in person yesterday, 190,687 early voted in person, and 163,296 mailed in their ballots. About 49,520 requested mail-in ballots were still outstanding as of that time. The Will County Clerk says all votes cast through Election Day have now been counted, with the clerk’s website showing 332,247 votes tallied: a voter turnout of 71.69%. 101,800 mail-in ballots in Will County had been returned as of Monday night, with 23,252 that were requested still outstanding as of that time, as per the Chicago Tribune.

COVID Numbers Climb

COVID-19 numbers in our area continue to climb. Edward Hospital is now treating 71 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the highest number of daily cases they’ve had since the pandemic began. Over the past 24 hours, Edward has had no deaths of inpatients with confirmed cases, and discharged twelve patients following treatment for COVID-19. Region 7, consisting of Will and Kankakee counties now has a 7-day rolling positivity rate of 12.6%. Region 8, made up of DuPage and Kane counties, is at 11.6. At last report, Naperville had 429 active COVID-19 cases.

NICU Costume Contest

And finally, if election stress is taking its toll, here’s a vote everyone can get behind. Edward Hospital is holding a costume contest for these NICU cuties. You can vote for your favorite by liking or loving the photo on the hospital’s Facebook page. Whoever has the most votes tallied by noon on Saturday will win a prize for that child’s parents.

