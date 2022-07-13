Cash Reward for Information | COVID-19 Update | Naperville Bachelorette Candidates

Cash Reward for Information

The Naperville Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the recent armed robbery suspects. On July 9, three armed men robbed the Mobil Gas Station on the 100 block of east Ogden Avenue, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and tobacco products. They fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan driven by a fourth person. If you have information about the suspects, contact the Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006.

COVID-19 Update

DuPage County is now at high risk levels with 11.4 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people. Will County is listed as medium risk with 7.5 admissions per 100,000. There have been 323 new cases in Naperville over the past seven days. As of last week, about 72% of cases in the Midwest were either the BA.5 or BA.4 strain, according to CDC data, which groups Illinois with Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. The B.5 strain has emerged as the dominant one and appears to evade immune protection from vaccines prior infections more easily than past variants. The vaccines still remain effective in largely preventing hospitalizations and death, doctors say.

Cancer Research Walk

The 12th annual Naperville Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk will take place at the Naperville Riverwalk Pavilion on July 17. In-person registration opens at 8:30 a.m. for the 1.5k and 5k walks that will kick off at 9:45 a.m. All donations will go to the Lustgarten Foundation, the largest private funder of pancreatic cancer in the world. Naperville residents Ann Zediker and Jen Tedrow started the Naperville walk in 2010 with a 1 million dollar goal and have since raised over $860,000 for research. To register a team, or to be a sponsor or volunteer, contact Susanne Igneri at (516) 737-1560.

Naperville Bachelorette Candidates

For the first time ever, ABC’s “The Bachelorette” has two women who share rose responsibilities, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. And two local Naperville men have made some great first impressions. 31-year-old Mario Vassall has connected with Windey, and back in Naperville, the “ball of energy with a smile that lights up the room” offers personal training and coaches boot camps. Vassall earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology and Master of Business administration at North Central College. 28-year-old Termayne Harper is a graduate of Neuqua Valley, as the self-made entrepreneur has formed a bond with both women, being an “energetic guy with a big personality.”