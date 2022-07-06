Carjacking Investigated | Gatorade Athletes Of Year | Band Concert Canceled

Jewel-Osco Carjacking

Naperville police are investigating a carjacking that happened in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at 1227 Naper Boulevard. Police say around 9 p.m. a man who had just parked his car was approached by three men armed with handguns, who then took his car keys. Two of the suspects took off in the man’s Audi sedan, with another fleeing in a light-colored SUV driven by another accomplice. The three armed suspects are described as Black men of average build wearing dark clothes and dark masks. There is currently no detailed description of the man driving the SUV. Police say the Audi was allegedly involved in another carjacking in Will County and is still missing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6666.

Gatorade Names High School Athletes of the Year

The Gatorade High School Athletes of the Year have now all been named for each state across the country, honoring excellence on the field as well as in the classroom and the community. Two local players were each honored as Player of the Year in the state of Illinois. Alex Barger was selected as the Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year after an All-State junior season for Naperville North last fall. Senior Brooke Miller capped off a great career at Neuqua Valley, being named the Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year. Miller was also named player of the year by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Evening on the Riverwalk

The Evening on the Riverwalk series at the Nichols Library is in full swing this summer. The Tuesday night event consists of singing, dancing, stories, and puppet shows for kids of all ages. Due to weather, this week’s event took place inside at the library’s Community Room, rather than the Riverwalk’s Amphitheater where it normally takes place. The event takes place every Tuesday night from 7-7:45 p.m. until August 9.

Naperville Municipal Band Cancels July 7 Concert

The Naperville Municipal Band has canceled its July 7 concert in Central Park. Band Conductor Ron Keller made the decision to cancel due to 16 members of the band being unavailable due to vacations and other commitments. The band will resume its free summer concert series at 7:30 p.m. on July 14 for a “Music of the Seventies” concert in Central Park.