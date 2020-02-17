Car Burglaries | Feed the Need | Bird Watching

Car Burglaries

The Naperville Police Department is investigating three car burglaries that occurred over the weekend. Early Saturday morning they responded to the area of Erb Farm Court and William Penn Drive where the car burglaries occurred. Police describe the two suspects as males: one wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and the other a light-colored hooded sweatshirt. They were last seen leaving the area in a white sedan with tinted windows westbound from Diehl Road from Mill Street.

Feed the Need

Over 5,000 volunteers spent their weekend packing meals at North Central College. This year’s goal was to pack one million meals in 36 hours, which will feed over 2,700 children in countries like Haiti. Volunteers of all ages were hard at work during the six different shifts over the weekend. The event was made possible by Feed my Starving Children, a group of Naperville area churches and congregations, and other civic organizations.

Backyard Birds

Families made their way out to Knoch Knolls Nature Center today for the Great Backyard Bird Count. As part of a nationwide effort, visitors were on the lookout for winter birds tracking the types and numbers of them. At the end of the day, the results will be sent to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to help them track bird populations. Kids also enjoyed some other winter bird activities, making pinecone bird feeders and constructing binoculars so they can keep an eye on their feathery friends at home.

State Bound

Congratulations to the Metea Valley Girls Bowling team for qualifying for the state meet on Saturday. The Mustangs finished in third place in the Hinsdale South Sectional, making the cut for state for the first time since 2014. Metea is the first local team to qualify for the state-bowling meet since Waubonsie Valley brought home the third place trophy in 2017.