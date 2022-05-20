CAPS Awards | Four Under 40 | Metea Student Surprise

CAPS Awards

Last night Citizens Appreciate Public Safety or CAPS held its annual award ceremony honoring police employees who have demonstrated excellence over the past year. At the event held at Meson Sabika, about 30 officers, detectives and other personnel were recognized for their contributions. Detective Tom Sheehan received the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners Award which is given to recognize outstanding service through mentoring, volunteering, and serving as a role model to fellow officers. The event’s highest honor, the Pradel Award, was given to Officer Courtney Madden. It recognizes a police department employee whose performance epitomizes the heart and spirit of a public servant.

Four Under 40

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce has selected its Four under 40 honorees. This year the chamber will recognize Principal Broker/Owner of the Monarque Group Kim Dalaskey, Owner of iTrees Marlee Harford, Owner of Lucky Duck Junk Removal Lauren Lee and Senior Wealth Manager at T2 Asset Management Paul Novak. The four were chosen for showing leadership in community and business, excellence in career and life balance. They’ll be honored at a reception on June 1 at Danada House in Wheaton.

Park District Survey

The Naperville Park District is asking residents for their feedback about their recreation needs and views on current park district services, programs, parks and facilities. The 2022 Community Interest Survey is now available online after first making the rounds by mail through randomly selected households. The park district will use input from the survey to update its Strategic Plan and Master Plan. The survey will be available through June 3.

Metea Student Surprise

A Metea Valley High School senior was honored this morning in a surprise ceremony. Jocelyn Grabow received the inaugural “The KEITH,” a $10,000 grant named for Keith Melaragno, a Chicagoan who’s dedicated his life to service to others. Grabow is receiving the grant thanks to her own service and efforts to enhance the lives of people she has never met. Her contributions include work with Ronald McDonald House Charities, putting together a supply drive for Edward Hospital and Hesed House during the start of the pandemic, and serving on a number of service groups at her school, just to name a few. The award was presented to Grabow at an all school assembly this morning.The event was part of the Buddy’s HELPERS “Making a Difference On and Off The Field” campaign.