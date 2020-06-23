Cannabis Zoning | India Day Canceled | Youth Town Hall

Cannabis Zoning

At a special meeting last night, Naperville City Council considered zoning requirements for potential adult-use cannabis dispensaries. The public voiced their thoughts before council began providing direction for city staff. During the three-hour meeting, a majority of council members agreed to a cap of three dispensaries and no on-site consumption of cannabis. They also discussed topics like the distances dispensaries should be from residential areas, schools, and daycares and the timeline for passing cannabis legislation. Council originally voted against adult-use sales in September 2019. After a March referendum that showed 53% of residents support cannabis sales in Naperville, some on the dais have said they will change their vote to support the majority and it’s expected that Naperville will opt in. It’s possible that council could add a meeting in August to expedite the process.

India Day Canceled

Naperville’s India Day events have been canceled. Indian Community Outreach announced yesterday that the parade and celebration scheduled for August 9 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, however, the group is looking for alternative ways to celebrate. That could include a virtual concert, a car parade, or a fireworks show.

Naperville Neighbors United Meeting

Naperville Neighbors United is partnering with Districts 203 and 204 to host a Virtual Youth Town Hall tonight from 7-9 p.m. Students in grades 6-12 are invited to voice their experiences and concerns about racism with elected officials and school district leaders. The meeting will not be recorded and registration is required to attend.

Naper Boulevard Crash

A Naperville man is facing multiple charges after a serious traffic accident on Naper Boulevard on Sunday. Bakari Diaby was driving south on the road when his vehicle drifted into northbound traffic and collided with another car driven by a 55-year old Glen Ellyn woman. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Diaby was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was later charged with felony DUI, illegal transportation of cannabis, and more.