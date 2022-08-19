Candidate Petitions | 248th Ave Noise Walls | Cop On A Rooftop

Candidate Petitions Available Next Tuesday

Petitions for those interested in becoming a candidate in the 2023 Naperville municipal election will be available starting Tuesday, August 23. Next year there will be four city council positions up for grabs, each with four-year terms, as well as the position of mayor, also a four-year term. To qualify, candidates must be a registered voter in the city of Naperville and have been a city resident for at least a year. Petitions can be picked up at the Community Services Department in the Naperville Municipal Center. Candidates can begin acquiring signatures as of August 30, and can file completed petitions between November 21 and November 23 or on November 28. If there are more than four candidates who file for the position of mayor, or more than 16 candidates seeking a city council seat, there will be a Consolidated Primary Election on February 28, 2023. The Consolidated Election will be held April 4, 2023.

248th Ave. Noise Walls

Last night the city of Naperville held a public meeting at the Municipal Center about noise reduction walls proposed for 248th Avenue in Naperville, between 95th Street and 103rd Street. The results of an analysis by Civiltech Engineering showed which properties along that stretch would be most affected by traffic noise after improvements are made to 248th Avenue. That project involves widening the road to make two lanes in both directions and adding features such as curbs, streetlights and a landscaped median. The city will hold another meeting in September in which homeowners who qualify for the walls can vote on whether they want one or not. The city will be sending out a detailed invitation to those residents.

Safe From Scams Event

DuPage County is hosting “Safe from Scams: Protecting Seniors and Their Assets” on Friday, September 2. The informational session will be guided by a number of DuPage County officials including the recorder, treasurer, state’s attorney and representatives from the sheriff’s office, as well as local experts. They’ll provide tips on how to spot and avoid common scams and fraud aimed at senior citizens and the elderly. The event is free and will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the JTK Administration Building at 421 N. County Farm Road.

Cop On A Rooftop

Naperville police officers found themselves on a precarious perch this morning as they took part in “Cop on a Rooftop.” The campaign, held atop Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops, is meant to rally support and funds for the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois. This is the 19th anniversary of the “sweet” partnership with Dunkin’, which has raised more than $6.7 million in Illinois throughout the years for the cause. Dunkin’ guests who donated got a coupon for a free donut, with donations of $10 or more earning a travel mug and coupon for a free coffee.