Candace Parker 2K Cover Athlete | Edward COVID Numbers | Take a Hike Challenge

Candace Parker 2K Cover Athlete

Naperville native Candace Parker made history yesterday, as she is the first WNBA player to grace the cover of the NBA 2K series. The Naperville Central graduate and Chicago Sky forward is one of three cover athletes for the upcoming NBA 2K22 video game. Parker is a six-time All-Star, one-time WNBA champion, two-time WNBA MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist. The Candace Parker cover is a GameStop exclusive and will be released on September 10.

Edward COVID Numbers

Edward Hospital is treating eight inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19. That number doubled from last week. Nine inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were discharged from Edward Hospital over the last week. Since March 24 2020, 2,310 patients have been discharged from Edward Hospital following treatment for confirmed cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The DuPage County Health Department is urging eligible adolescents to get vaccinated before the start of the school year. Those 12 years or older can get a vaccine. This Saturday will be the last day vaccines are administered at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. Beginning Monday, July 19, vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis at the Health Department’s Central Public Health Center (CPHC) located at 111 North County Farm Road in Wheaton. To learn more you can visit DCHD’s website.

Pool Safely Day

Today marks the DuPage County Health Department’s inaugural “Pool Safely” day. The department is joining more than 30 Illinois agencies and organizations to raise awareness about water safety to help prevent drowning. The DCHD says drowning is a leading cause of unintentional death for children. Tips and a video from two-time Olympic swimmer Cammile Adams are available on the DCHD Pool Safely website.

Take a Hike Challenge

The Naperville Park District is teaming up with Edward-Elmhurst Health this fall and telling folks to “take a hike.” The Healthy Driven Take a Hike! Challenge is an eight-week event that encourages residents to explore the outdoors, helping them stay healthy in the process. The challenge runs September 1 through October 27. For more information or for some trail ideas, check out Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Take a Hike website.