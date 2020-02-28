Cancer Centers Accredited | Scam Prevention | CCIW Basketball

Cancer Centers Accredited

The Edward Cancer Centers in Naperville and Plainfield have received national accreditation for radiation oncology. Both completed the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Accreditation for Excellence (APEx). To earn the accreditation, a facility must meet standards in process of care, radiation oncology team, safety, quality management and patient-centered treatment.

Scam Prevention

Last night at city hall, the Naperville Police Department held a public presentation about scam prevention. Crime Prevention Specialist Julie Smith gave the presentation on how to identify, prevent, and respond to scams. Residents shared their own experiences with scamming as well, and everything from door-to-door scams, email phishing, scams over the phones, and fake websites was discussed. The best way to prevent being scammed is to go with your gut when something feels wrong and stay educated and up to date on what ploys are being used by professional scammers. For more information, you can visit the NPD’s website.

Fish Fry Season

It’s officially fish fry season and several local establishments are serving up seafood. Churches like Saint Raphael and Saints Peter and Paul kick off their first fries of the year tonight, while the Judd Kendall VFW started last week.

CCIW Basketball

Best of luck to North Central College men’s and women’s basketball in the CCIW tournaments this weekend. The women’s team made the conference semifinals for the first time since 2015 and will face Wheaton College on the road tonight at 7 p.m. The NCC men’s team won the CCIW regular season championship for the first time since 2012 and will host the conference tournament. The Cardinals take on Elmhurst in the semis tonight at 7 p.m., which can be seen live on NCTV17 and on northcentralcardinals.com. The men’s and women’s CCIW championship games will be played tomorrow night at 7 p.m.