Campaign Sign Graffiti | Region 7 Update | Cross Country Meets

Campaign Signs Graffiti

Graffiti was found on a candidate’s campaign signs yesterday morning, including at the intersection of Diehl Road and Mill Street. An expletive was painted onto several signs for Republican Jeanne Ives, who is running for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District seat against Democratic incumbent Sean Casten.

Region 7 Below 8% Positivity

In Illinois’ Region 7, which includes Will County, the positivity rate has dropped below eight percent on September 3 and 4, the most recent available data. The region was put under tighter restrictions on August 26, after exceeding that rate for three consecutive days. Once the positivity rate averages 6.5 percent or less over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.

Cross Country Meets

High school sports are starting to return, including cross country. Waubonsie hosted Neuqua and Naperville Central on the girls’ side, while Naperville North hosted Metea and DeKalb High School for the boys. Redhawk freshman Liv Phillips led most of the race and crossed the finish line first with a time of 19:26, but Neuqua finished first as a team. For the boys, the Husky hosts took the top team prize with Julian Head and Chase Burrell finishing first and second.

Edward Foundation Fundraiser

The Edward Foundation announced that it raised more than $400,000 at its 27th annual Charity Golf Tournament. More than 300 golfers took part, donating through sponsorships, raffles, and games.

Take a Hike Challenge

Edward-Elmhurst Health is inviting everyone to be active this fall with its Take a Hike! Challenge. Between September 14 and November 9, hikers can post photos of their walks on popular trails in the western suburbs with the hashtag #hdtakeahike and tagging @healthydriven, to be entered into a weekly raffle to win prizes.