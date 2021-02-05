Cameron Brate in Super Bowl | Man Charged for Pizza Driver Robbery | Settlement Exhibit Reopens

Cameron Brate in the Super Bowl

If you’re watching the Big Game on Sunday, be sure to keep an eye out for 2010 Naperville Central graduate Cameron Brate. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end will be the third Redhawk football alum competing for the Lombardi Trophy in the Super Bowl. Tight end Owen Daniels won a ring with the Denver Broncos in 2015. Head coach Sean Payton led the 2009 New Orleans Saints to victory in 2009. Brate is in his seventh season with Tampa Bay. The Bucs and the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff Sunday night at 5:30 p.m.

NPD’s Super Bowl Enforcement Campaign

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, the Naperville Police Department is reminding residents to drive responsibly. If you plan to drink or use cannabis, the police department says to designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or a ride service. Be sure to wear a seatbelt, which is the best defense in the event of a crash. The Super Bowl enforcement campaign is part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” programs.

Chicago Man Charged with Pizza Driver Robbery

A Chicago man has been charged with robbing a pizza delivery driver in the 100 block of east Bailey Road in Naperville on September 28, 2020. According to the Naperville Police Department, 21-year-old Dumareah Johmel Taylor approached the pizza delivery driver, then implied he had a gun and would shoot him if he didn’t hand over his money. The driver did as told and Taylor fled the scene with the cash. No one was injured in the incident. He is being charged with one felony count of robbery.

“Women: Waves of Change” Galleries Reopen

Naper Settlement’s “Women: Waves of Change” exhibit, hosted by the Naper and Heritage galleries, has reopened. The showcase explores the stories of women throughout Naperville’s history who were foundational to the development of the city. All other building interiors will remain closed to the public. The galleries have reopened for the first time since November 20 and the exhibit has been extended through March 19.