Calls For Impeachment | Affordable Housing | Holzhauer On “The Chase”

Calls for Impeachment

A number of Illinois lawmakers are calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump after yesterday’s siege on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. U.S. Representative Sean Casten of the 6th District, who was in his office at the Capitol when the mob breached the building, tweeted last night that the House must impeach the President, saying, “He has incited this coup attempt and must be held accountable for this treason on our country.” Representative Bill Foster of the 11th district tweeted that he’d voted to impeach the President before, and “would do so again.” Representative Lauren Underwood of the 14th District, and Governor J.B. Pritzker both released statements last night calling for the President’s impeachment and removal from office.

Affordable Housing

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group discussed a potential ordinance that would require new housing developments to include affordable housing. The city will hire a consultant to reach out to stakeholders and help draft that ordinance in a way that won’t stop development in the city, which many council members said was a concern if the ordinance is adopted. The Illinois Housing Development Authority has twice cited Naperville for its lack of affordable housing.

Naper Settlement Additions

Last night Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved several variances for Naper Settlement to allow for new construction. Those were a reduction in setback space for its Innovation Gateway, which will be its new welcoming center; a 6-foot fence along the property line adjacent to Webster Street and Porter Avenue; and a deviation to the foundation landscaping requirement for several buildings. Thanks to the approval, Naper Settlement is one step closer to starting construction on the new welcome center as well as the Agricultural Interpretive Center and Thresher Pavilion. The matter will now go to city council.

Alive Center In Aurora

The Alive Center in Naperville has a new location in Aurora. The teen center started operations in the Community Christian Church yesterday, with a soft open. The new space includes a lounge, art room and zen room. Free drop-in tours are now available by appointment in both English and Spanish for those interested. Information is available on the Alive Center website. Once Tier-3 mitigations are lifted, the center plans to begin its regular drop-in hours.

Holzhauer Joins “The Chase”

A Naperville native returns to the game show circuit tonight – this time, as part of the game. James Holzhauer joins fellow Jeopardy! champions Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter on ABC’s “The Chase.” Contestants of the show will face off against one of the three trivia kings labeled “The Chaser” to win cash prizes. “The Chase” debuts tonight at 8 p.m.

