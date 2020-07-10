Business Closures | IHSA Phase 4 Changes | NACC President Recognized

Two More Business Closures

Le Pain Quotidien and Sushi House in Downtown Naperville have closed. This brings the total of downtown business closures since the COVID-19 pandemic began to seven. Others include Vom Fass, MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza, A-1 Antiques, Hanna Andersson, and Edie Boutique. But five new businesses are opening their doors – Japanese BBQ Gyu-Kaku , record shop Purple Dog Records, shake and tea shop Nutrition Hub, Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea, and sports bar Heizmans.

IHSA Phase 4 Changes

The Illinois High School Association is making changes to its Phase 4 Return to Play plan. These include no contact drills or physical contact among athletes, players and coaches need to be wearing face masks the whole time unless they’re socially distanced outside, and 7 on 7 football leagues have been cancelled. The IHSA said these changes are due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among high school teams around the state.

NACC President & CEO Recognized

Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kaylin Risvold is one of 19 business leaders selected for the Daily Herald Business Ledger’s 2020 C-Suite Award. The award recognizes executives for leadership and business and civic contributions they’ve made to their organization and Chicago suburbs. A webcast will be held on July 23 at 4 p.m. to recognize the honorees.

DuPage County Back to School Fair

The 30th annual DuPage County Back to School Fair, run by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, will be held on August 5. The summer event helps low-income families access important services to begin the school year. The fair will maintain safe social distancing and school supplies will be distributed in a drive-thru. Preregistration is required this year, and organizers advise registering early. You can do so at catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.