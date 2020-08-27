Burglary Suspect Sought | Little Friends Development | 90th Birthday Parade

Burglary Suspect Sought

Naperville police are looking for information about this suspect, thought to be involved in several home and car burglaries that took place in south Naperville. The incidents occurred in the overnight hours from August 15 into August 16, in the Brighton Ridge and Villages of West Glen subdivisions. Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest. They can be contacted online or at 630-420-6006.

Little Friends Development

Tonight the Historic Preservation Commission will consider plans for a residential development on the Little Friends campus. Developer Ram West Capital hopes to build 47 townhouse units on the nearly four-acre site, with three housed in the historic Kroehler Mansion. 12 new buildings would be built to house the rest. City council recently approved a $450,000 incentive to Little Friends for accepting an offer that would keep the mansion from being demolished.

Alive Center Remote Learning

The Alive Center is offering a safe space for remote learning for District 203 middle school students. The center is partnering with the district to provide multiple e-learning spaces, beginning September 1. The spaces will be available Monday through Friday with punch cards available for purchase in one day, five day, 10 day, 20 day or 40-day options. Learners will be supervised with capacity limits in place, and all at the center must wear masks.

90th Birthday Parade

Long-time Naperville resident Fred Miller celebrated turning 90 with a drive-by birthday parade celebration. Well-wishers cruised by Villa St. Benedict in Lisle where he now resides, honking and waving signs to share their affection. Fred and his late wife Rosa raised five children in Naperville, where he clearly made many great friends, who were happy to show up for his big day.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!