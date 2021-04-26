Bullet at Highpoint Church | Vaccination Progress | Starbucks Reserve

Bullet at Highpoint Church

Police say a bullet entered the north side of Highpoint Church sometime this past weekend, between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time. Police say the shot was likely fired from around the I-88 area, and the bullet went through several walls of the building. Naperville police are now investigating the matter and anyone with information to call (630) 420-6666.

Vaccination Progress

About one in three DuPage County residents are now fully vaccinated. To date more than 730,000 vaccine doses have been administered. Over in Will County one in every four residents is now fully vaccinated. More than 450,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Remembering 1946 Train Crash Victims

Over the weekend community members gathered neared Loomis Street Crossing to remember those who were lost in a train crash 75 years ago. In 1946 two trains crashed into each other resulting in 45 deaths and many injured. In 2014 , the Naperville Century Walk unveiled a sculpture, “Tragedy to Triumph,” to serve as a reminder of that day. The group hopes to bring together family members of the crash victims for a bigger remembrance on the 80th anniversary.

Starbucks Reserve

You can now get a cocktail at the Downtown Naperville Starbucks. Now called Starbucks Reserve, the location still offers coffee, but will also have happy hour beverages. In addition, Starbucks Reserve bulked up their food menu, which is similar to that of an Italian restaurant.