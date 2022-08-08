Bruzan Taylor Withdraws From Race | COD Warhol Tickets | Irish Fest

Bruzan Taylor Withdraws From Race

Jennifer Bruzan Taylor is withdrawing from the race for State Representative in the 41st District. The Naperville Republican released a statement saying she had made the decision due to “recent personal family matters” in order to focus on the health of her family. She had run unopposed in the Republican primary in June, and would have taken on Democrat state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr in the fall election. Bruzan Taylor said she will continue in her role as a Naperville City Councilwoman.

COD Warhol Tickets Party

On Saturday, College of DuPage hosted a Warhol-themed “Tickets On Sale Party” for an upcoming exhibit in 2023. “Warhol: Featuring Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop / Works from the Bank of America Collection” will kick off next summer and run from June 3 to September 10. The immersive exhibition will feature 94 works from the Bank of America’s Art in our Communities program and more than 100 from COD’s permanent art collection. Saturday’s event was the first chance for the public to buy in-person anytime entry tickets to the exhibit. Online tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon. The exhibit will be held at the college’s Cleve Carney Museum of Art and McAninch Arts Center.

Junior Tour de Naperville

On Saturday, kids gathered at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park for the seventh annual Junior Tour de Naperville. Bikes, trikes and big wheels were the vehicles of choice as kids took to the just over a mile long path. Different age groups had different time slots, to put their pedal power to work at the Naperville Park District event. This was the first year at this venue for the event, which in the past had been held at Commissioner’s Park.

Irish Fest

Over the weekend West Suburban Irish hosted its second annual Naperville Irish Fest at Frontier Sports Complex. The two-day event was a celebration of all things Irish. Bagpipers, Irish dancing, music, a raffle to win a trip to Ireland, and even an appearance by St. Patrick himself were part of the fun. West Suburban Irish hopes to hold the event in early August each year for a bit of family fun before the school year starts.