Brush Pick-Up

The City of Naperville is helping residents with some spring cleanup by resuming its curbside bulk brush collection starting the week of May 9. The collections are split up into five different districts. Residents can find their specific pick-up periods along with an interactive brush collection map on the city’s website. The city asks that branches be between three to eight feet long and no thicker than six inches in diameter, and be neatly stacked on the parkway in front of the resident’s house, cut sides facing the street. They should not be tied or bundled, and any branches with thorns should be put in a separate bunch. Residents should put the branches out the Sunday before collection begins for their area, with pick-up taking place throughout the week.

Eid-al-Fitr

This morning the Islamic Center of Naperville celebrated the Eid-al-Fitr holiday with five separate prayer services. The largest was held at the Embassy Suites Naperville. Eid-al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a time for fasting, prayer and charity. Eid-al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast,” and is typically celebrated with prayer, gift giving, family visits and festive meals.

Ribfest Country Lineup

The Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest has rounded out its country music day lineup. Supporting headliner Brett Eldredge will be CMA and ACM Award winner Ashley McBryde, and country artists Levi Hummon and Alexandra Kay. They’ll be taking the stage at the summer festival on Sunday, June 19. This year Ribfest will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds from June 17 through 20. Ticket information is available on the Ribfest website.

Downtown Fashion Show

On Saturday, the Downtown Naperville Breakfast & Fashion Show made its return. The annual event, which had taken a pause due to the pandemic, was back on the runway at Empire Burgers & Brew. The Branch Moms Community, Elle Services and Downtown Naperville Alliance came together to host the show. Guests not only got to see some fun fashion, but also could use their VIP fashion pass to hit up participating merchants for some discounts and deals.