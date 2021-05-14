Bridge Phase Begins | Child Pornography Possession Arrest | NapervilleNext Survey

Bridge Phase Begins

Today marks the start of the Bridge Phase in Illinois, the final step before full reopening. That means capacity limits for restaurants go from 25% to 30% indoors, and up to 50% capacity outdoors. Gyms, offices and retail now move up to 60% capacity. Museums get a big bump from 25% to 60% capacity, and conventions and conferences can have up to 1,000 people or 60% capacity. Governor J.B. Pritzker says Illinois is currently on target to hit Phase 5 on June 11, barring any significant changes in COVID-19 metrics within the state.

Child Pornography Possession Arrest

Bond was set at $150,000 yesterday for a former Naperville North High School assistant basketball coach accused of possessing child pornography. Jelani McClain, 23, of Lisle is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography. His arrest was a result of a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding an IP address connected to McClain. Naperville police say in a search of his home on May 12 they found several images and videos of child pornography. The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says none of the charges against McClain are connected with his former employment with Naperville North. His next court date is set for June 10.

New Park Commissioners

Four new Naperville Park District commissioners were sworn in at the park board’s meeting last night. Mary Gibson, Allison Thompson, Leslie Ruffing, and Rhonda Ansier each took the oath of office before immediately taking their seats as commissioners. The four women replaced outgoing commissioners Mike Reilly, Mike King, Bill Eagan, and Bobby Carlsen, who also received recognition for their years of service on the board.

NapervilleNext Survey

The City of Naperville is looking for community input as to what’s next for Naperville. Residents can weigh in starting with the online NapervilleNext survey. Answers will help shape the city’s three year Strategic Plan. That plan will establish priorities and guide how to best use city funds. Starting Monday, paper copies of the survey will also be available at several locations throughout the city. You can visit the Naperville Strategic Plan website to learn more.

Lacrosse, Volleyball State Tournaments

The IHSA announced yesterday that boys lacrosse and boys volleyball will join the other spring sports in having a full state tournament in 2021. The previous plan ended both seasons with regional competition. The state championships for both sports will be held June 19. Currently the only sport that will not have an IHSA state championship series is wrestling.

