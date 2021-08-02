Braconi’s Could Close | D204 For Masks Rally | Firecakes Donuts

Braconi’s Could Close

Braconi’s Pizzeria could close next month. Owners Bill and Vilma Paus shared the news on social media, citing challenges due to the pandemic and labor shortage. Bill said their biggest need is employees. If they aren’t able to hire more people, the family-owned business could close at the end of August.

District 204 For Masks Rally

On Saturday, a group of around 50 Indian Prairie School District 204, and neighboring school district parents, gathered for the “Rally for Masks in Schools.” The rally was in response to District 204’s decision to make masks optional this upcoming school year. Naperville School District 203 hasn’t announced their plans yet. It’s expected they will at tonight’s board of education meeting.

ICN Outdoor Market

The Islamic Center of Naperville hosted an outdoor market, or Community Souq, yesterday. Local and small businesses were able to showcase their items including food, jewelry, soap, and more. Organizers said the market was meant to help those who struggled during the pandemic. This is the first time ICN organized the Community Souq and hope to make it a recurring event.

Firecakes Coming to Naperville

And finally, the sweet shops just keep coming to town. Firecakes Donuts is opening its doors in Downtown Naperville in about three weeks. The family-owned business will have their classic, seasonal, and hall of fame donuts. Firecakes is located at 50 S. Main Street in the Main Street Promenade.