Bond Set for Two Accused in Naperville Shooting | Candace Parker | Rosh Hashanah

Bond Set for Two Accused in Shooting

Bond has been set for two people accused of first-degree murder following a shooting that happened on Amersale Drive in Naperville on August 29. 20-year-old Robert Chatman-Jones of Bellwood and 19-year-old Desire Gray of Aurora each appeared at the bond hearing on Friday. A bond of $4 million with 10% apply was set for Chatman-Jones and $1.5 million with 10% for Gray. Both have been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm, and one count of attempt armed robbery – discharged firearm. Their next court appearance is scheduled for September 28.

Candace Parker

It was a memorable weekend for Naperville Central graduate Candace Parker. Not only did the former MVP help her hometown Chicago Sky clinch a playoff berth, she was also named one of the top 25 WNBA players of all time to commemorate the league’s 25th anniversary. The Redhawk alum also moved into seventh place on the WNBA career rebounding list.

Mesón Sabika

Mesón Sabika is helping victims of recent natural disasters. 100% of the restaurant’s sales on September 14 will be donated to the American Red Cross. This will help those affected by recent disasters including wildfires, tornadoes, flooding, and earthquakes. For seating availability, people are asked to call the restaurant or check online.

Rosh Hashanah

Yesterday evening marked the beginning of the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah is celebrated with candle lighting, festive meals, prayer services, and the sounding of the shofar. The holiday began at sundown yesterday and continues through nightfall tomorrow.