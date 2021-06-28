Bond for Man Charged in Naperville Shooting | July 4 Fireworks | Art Fair

Bond for Man Charged in Naperville Shooting

On Saturday, a $1 million bond was set for a Plainfield man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s brother in the abdomen in the 2700 block of Sheridan Court in Naperville. 23-year-old Andrew Durham has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. On Friday at around 1:49 p.m., Naperville police say they received a call from a woman who said her brother was shot. She said he and Durham were arguing outside of the house. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Durham fled the scene but was taken into custody by police a short time later after a brief high-speed chase. Officers found a 9mm pistol in his car. Durham’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

July 4 Fireworks

For the second year, Naperville Responds for Veterans will be hosting a fireworks show at the Frontier Sports Complex on July 4. The community can watch in person on the field or from their cars in the complex’s parking lot, which has 906 spaces. An additional 1,000 parking spots are available at Neuqua Valley High School. Fireworks are part of an inaugural three-day festival – Naperville Salute. The fireworks display will take place from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. NCTV17 will be broadcasting the fireworks live from the event on air and online.

Fine Art & Artisan Fair

The Naperville Woman’s Club Fine Art & Artisan Fair came back for its 61st year at Naper Settlement. This year’s event had around 90 vendors who showed off different mediums of art to the community. One vendor was ClaySpace who is donating all their proceeds to the Northern Illinois Food Bank. The event also had an interactive feature – a community mural.

Earth Day Fair

Also back this weekend – The Naperville Park District’s Earth Day Fair, which took place at Knoch Knolls Park. This year’s event featured 24 exhibitors. Those included the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Forest Preserve District of Will County, and the Morton Arboretum. Kids also painted trashcans and recycling cans which will be put out in various parks. The fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.