Bomb Threat | PappaRoti Opens in Naperville | ADA Boat Launch

Waubonsie Valley Bomb Threat

Yesterday morning, the Aurora Police Department responded to a reported bomb threat at Waubonsie Valley High School. The officers determined the safest course of action while investigating the alleged threat was for students to remain in classrooms in a “secure and teach” status. Following investigation by the Aurora Police and DuPage County Sheriff’s office, it was deemed there was no threat to school safety. The process did trigger activation of the school’s mass notification system to inform parents via email and phone calls of the investigation.

PappaRoti Opens in Naperville

Also yesterday, PappaRoti opened its second Illinois and eleventh U.S. location at 376 Route 59 next to Mission BBQ. The bakery and coffee shop, which was founded in Malaysia in 2003, has locations around the world and is famous for what they call the ‘Father of All Buns,’ a coffee-coated bun that can be topped with a variety of flavors. In addition to a full coffee and tea bar, PappaRoti also offers smoothies, milk shakes and juices.

ADA Accessible Boat Launch

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County opened an ADA-accessible kayak and canoe launch at Silver Lake in the Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville on Saturday. A path and concrete sidewalk lead from a nearby parking lot to the launch, which includes a boat slip and transfer platform with handrails. Visitors can obtain a permit to use their own watercraft at the launch, or kayaks and canoes can be rented there. The project was completed this past winter at a cost of $75,650, with $15,000 privately donated by The Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Former Neuqua Rugby Players Honored

Prior to last night’s Naperville City Rugby Championship between the Neuqua Wildcats and Naperville Warriors, the families of former Neuqua players Jacob Jurinek and Franco Patino were presented with framed game-worn jerseys of the players, and Rugby Illinois presented a donation to Neuqua Rugby in the players’ honor. Jurinek and Patino were among the victims of the Astroworld Festival crowd surge last November, and previously were teammates on both the Wildcats and the Neuqua Valley High School football team. In the game itself, the Wildcats won 20-14 to secure their second consecutive city championship.