Bomb Threat | Bank Robbery | Naperville Woman Charged In Capitol Breach

Bomb Threat At Naperville North

Naperville North High School is closed today due to a bomb threat. Naperville School District 203 officials say the Naperville Police Department is investigating the threat, which was emailed to the school this morning. The school had initially postponed the start of classes, moving students and staff who had already arrived at school to a secure location. Those students were then taken to Naperville Central High School for pickup by their families. The district says all students and staff members are safe.

Also today, the district had a brief lockdown with continued instruction at several of its elementary and middle schools. That decision was made in partnership with the NPD and was unrelated to the Naperville North incident. It has since been lifted.

Bank Robbery

Naperville police are looking for a man who robbed a bank near the 1700 block of South Washington Street this morning, just before 11 a.m. Police say he fled the scene on foot. He is described as a white male, about 5 foot 6 inches tall with a slim build. He had on a black hooded sweatshirt and blue pants. Call 911 if you spot someone matching that description.

Local Woman Charged in U.S. Capitol Breach

Naperville resident Dawn Frankowski has been charged with taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Records from the U.S. Department of Justice show she was arrested yesterday. Her charges include disorderly and disruptive conduct, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. According to U.S. District Court documents, Frankowski told agents she was in the U.S. Capitol for about thirty minutes and went into two rooms.

Benet Changes Hiring Decision

The leadership at Benet Academy has reversed course and is offering the girls lacrosse head coach position to Amanda Kammes, a woman who reportedly landed the job offer only to find it rescinded after school officials learned she is married to a woman. The Catholic school in Lisle had come under fire for its handling of the situation, prompting a group of protestors to turn out at Benet Monday morning. The school’s Board of Directors met Monday night and made the decision to extend the job offer, which they say Kammes has accepted.

Parade of Lights

Naperville’s annual Parade of Lights will return this year, after taking a year off due to the pandemic. The Rotary Club of Naperville has partnered with the Downtown Naperville Alliance to hold the holiday parade on Friday, November 26. The Parade of Lights is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club’s charities. It kicks off at 7 p.m., with brightly lit floats traveling through downtown Naperville. Afterward kids can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus inside the Naperville Public Library until 9 p.m.

photo courtesy for Naperville North story: Kaylin Risvold

