Bob Odenkirk | NACC Five-Star Accreditation | NCC Chords For Kids

Bob Odenkirk

Anderson’s Bookshop hosted Naperville native Bob Odenkirk in person yesterday to promote his new book, Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama. The former Naperville North High School student is known for his roles in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, among others. He was also a writer on Saturday Night Live. The event at the Yellow Box Theater did not include an opportunity to meet or take a photo with Odenkirk due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

NACC Five-Star Accreditation

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce (NACC) has received a Five-Star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. That honor is given to less than 3% of Chambers in the United States. The NACC has now achieved the designation in four consecutive cycles. It is given to chambers with solid business practices, positive community contributions, sound policies and strong leadership. NACC is one of just seven chambers in Illinois to earn this accreditation.

New COVID-19 Test Site

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) has opened a new COVID-19 testing site at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The DCHD has partnered with Curative for the drive-thru site which will offer self-collected nasal PCR tests. The site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., though it will be closed the first Sunday of each month. Appointments can be made through the Curative website.

Naperville North Robotics

On Thursday, Naperville North’s Robotics team, Team 3061, hosted a showcase to talk about its program. The team is made up of about 120 students split up into four branches: the robot, strategy, business, and project management. Each year the team competes in the FIRST Robotics Competition where they are assigned a task, which they must then program their robot to do. The team is competing in the Central Illinois Regional from March 16-19 at the Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria.

Chords For Kids

North Central College is bringing back its Chords for Kids concert after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free event is a night of music and fun for kids with special needs and their parents. With a motto of “Wiggles Welcome” to allow for kids to be themselves during the concert, there will be sing-alongs, line dance songs, and classical pieces to enjoy. It will be held Saturday March 5 at 7 p.m. at Wentz Concert Hall. Reservations for the free event can be made online or by calling the box office at 630-637-SHOW.

