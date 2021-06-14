Big Weekend for Local Athletes | Possible 75th Street Funding | Mark Trembacki

Big Weekend for Local Athletes

It was a big weekend for local athletes. On Saturday at the state boys tennis meet, Daanyal Saeed and Blake Roegner from Naperville Central won the doubles state championship in three sets in class 2A. This was the first doubles state championship in the team’s history. Andrew Donovan and Noah Bobofchak from Benet Academy won the third place doubles medal in class 1A.

The 3A state girls track and field meet was held on Saturday as well, dealing with 90-degree heat and a four-hour rain delay. Neuqua Valley senior Riley Ammenhauser won her third state championship in the triple jump and finished fourth in the long jump. Waubonsie Valley senior Itzel Garcia was the state runner up in the 100-meter dash and took fourth in the 200 meters. Naperville North brought home the third place trophy as a team, after finishing second in the 4X800 relay and third in the 4X400.

Possible Funding for 75th Street

The U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee could fund improvements to 75th Street between Millbrook Drive and Greene Road. DuPage County has requested $648,560 for the job. The project would address four identified high accident intersections. Work would include traffic signal modernization, changing the left turn phasing from permitted-protected to protected only, adding right turn lanes, and ADA improvements at each crosswalk. This is one of eight projects being considered in Congressional District 11. Funding allocations still need to be approved by the House and Senate and signed by the president.

Mark Trembacki

On Saturday, the DuPage Children’s Museum surprised DCM Chair Mark Trembacki with an award. The recognition acknowledges his service through challenges and opportunities including the City of Naperville’s 5th Avenue Project, recruiting and onboarding a new museum CEO, and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Trembacki has been DCM Chair since 2017 and will be exiting later this month. He’s been on the DCM board since 2011. Trembacki will serve as immediate past chair going forward.

Family Campout

The Naperville Park District held a Family Campout on Saturday at Knoch Knolls Park. Activities included tent set-ups, a hike, and campfire. Many kids with their families were there to experience camping for the first time. The next park district Family Campout will be held at Seager Park on June 19.