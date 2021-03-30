Benedictine Vaccine Clinic | Central Parking Work | NCC Wrestlers in Olympic Trials

Benedictine University Vaccination Clinic

Benedictine University is hosting vaccination clinics on campus. The university has turned the Goodwin Hall lobby into a vaccination site, open to staff and the general public. Appointments need to be made and are available to anyone who meet current DuPage County eligibility. The clinic will be open tomorrow and Thursday this week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday next week, and Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays after that starting at 9 a.m. Appointments can be made by emailing Nick Van Hise at nvanhise@midcusa.com.

Edward Hospital is currently treating 17 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths in the last 24 hours. Five inpatients with confirmed cases have been discharged from the hospital over the last 24 hours.

Maintenance Work on Central Parking Facility

Maintenance work on the Central Parking Facility, located at 75 E. Chicago Ave., will begin April 1. Work will include repairing concrete, repainting, and coating the roof level. Portions of the parking deck will remain open for parking. Work is expected to last until September 3, pending weather.

Fire Department National Recognition

The Naperville Fire Department received national recognition for cardiac protocol. In 2018, the fire department launched a new program, Advanced Cardiac Protocol, to improve the return of spontaneous circulation and survivability, or ROSC, and survivability of cardiac arrests. The two-year approach was meant to educate and train firefighters on new equipment and procedures and why they are critical. This has led to the fire department doubling its ROSC and survivability numbers.

NCC Wrestlers in Olympic Team Trials

A pair of North Central College women’s wrestlers will soon be competing in the 2021 Olympic Team Trials. Yelena Makoyed, the undefeated NCWWC National Champion at 170 pounds and Amanda Martinez, the national runner up at 130 pounds both qualified for this weekend’s trials, which will be held in Ft. Worth, Texas. The Cardinal teammates are two of 88 women hoping to make the U.S. team.

Rotary Club Anniversary

This year, the Rotary Club of Naperville is celebrating its 80th anniversary. The club will be hosting an online celebration on April 1 from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on the Rotary Club of Naperville website.