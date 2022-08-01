Batman Visits Edward Hospital | Carjacking Prevention | Night At The Movies

Batman Visits Edward Hospital

Edward Hospital got a special visit this weekend from Batman himself. On Saturday The Superhero Collective, in partnership with Rohrman Auto Group and Fox River Harley-Davidson, launched its inaugural motorcycle ride to help support kids with cancer. The Batman Ride traveled to three Chicagoland hospitals, including Naperville’s Edward Hospital, to deliver toys and smiles. The Caped Crusader himself arrived in style in a 1947 Cadillac. The Superhero Collective has been bringing superhero visits to hospitals for the past six years, and plans to make the motorcycle ride an annual event.

Carjacking Prevention Workshop

Yesterday RJM Strategy Group, DuPage Krav Maga and Woody Buick GMC teamed up to offer a Carjacking Prevention and Situational Awareness training workshop for members of the community. The seminar, run by retired police officers Chuck May and Ray McGury, featured discussion, demonstrations, and instruction on what to do in the case of a carjacking. The event was for those 16 and up and held at Woody Buick GMC.

“Walk On” Event

On Friday, about 200 people came together for the second annual “Walk On.” The event is held in memory of former Parks North/Riverwalk Manager Chuck Papanos, who died from T-cell lymphoma in 2020. Proceeds from “Walk On” go to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. The night included auctions, giveaways, and a mile and a half walk that kicked off at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion.

Night At The Movies

Also on Friday, the Naperville Park District held its first A Night at the Movies event of the summer. The free family event at the 95th Street Community Plaza featured a showing of Luca. There are four more shows to come in August and September. A listing of dates, times and movies can be found on the Naperville Park District website.