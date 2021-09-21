Bank Robbery, Suspect Sought | Man Sentenced for Jewelry Store Burglary | Benet Backlash

Bank Robbery, Suspect Not Found

This morning at around 9:10 a.m., the Naperville Police Department and Chicago FBI responded to an armed robbery in Naperville. It took place at the Fifth-Third Bank at 2644 Showplace Drive. The lone suspect had a handgun and is described as a Black male, around 170 pounds, and height at about 5’9. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants with black stripes on the side, light colored shoes, dark gloves, and a dark colored face covering. He fled the bank west on foot and is currently at large. Naperville police said people in the area should remain vigilant, but feel that the suspect has more than likely left the area. Multiple Indian Prairie School District 204 schools in the area were also locked down as a safety precaution.

Chicago Man Sentenced for Naperville Burglary

Chicago resident Joshua Captain has been sentenced to six years of prison for breaking into a Naperville jewelry store and stealing some of its items during a George Floyd protest. On June 1, 2020, Naperville police responded to Naperville Jewelry on Water Street for reports of looting. When they arrived, officers found the 24-year-old looking through drawers and merchandise. An officer ordered Captain to stop and told him he was under arrest. Captain ran to a back room and barricaded the door. The officer was able to enter the back room and took Captain into custody. Officers found hundreds of dollars in cash with blood on it and several jewelry boxes in his pockets. Captain needs to serve three years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Benet Backlash Over Potential Sexual Discrimination

Benet Academy is facing backlash over allegedly rescinding a job offer to a lacrosse coach after reportedly learning she was married to a woman. Amanda Kammes reportedly received a job offer from the Lisle Catholic school earlier this month. Kammes had reportedly inquired for more information about why it was rescinded after listing her wife as an emergency contact, only to receive no response from the head of school. In a statement, Benet Academy spokesperson Jamie Moss said “as a Catholic school, we employ individuals whose lives manifest the essential teachings of the church in order to provide the education and faith formation of the young people entrusted to our care.” In an open letter, a group of students, alumni, parents, and friends of Benet Academy penned a message for the school’s leadership, demanding a reversal. As of Tuesday morning, that letter has gained close to 3,500 signatures.

Text to 911 in Naperville

Naperville residents can now text 911 in case of an emergency. Authorities stress that the texting option should only be used when calling isn’t an option. The text messaging option is intended for those who may be in a scenario where speaking could put the caller’s life at risk. Individuals who are deaf, and those who are hearing or speech impaired may also use it. Users just need to enter “911” in the “To” or recipient field for the service. The first text sent should include the person’s location, and the type of emergency help needed.

Test-to-Stay Option

Naperville School District 203 now has the option to implement “Test-to-Stay with Modified Quarantine.” This option exempts some close contacts to COVID-19 cases in schools from quarantine or exclusion from school under certain circumstances. The DuPage County Health Department does not endorse it, but will allow school districts to implement it if they choose. District 203 will evaluate their options regarding the protocol in the coming weeks.