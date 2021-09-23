Bank Robbery Suspect | Commuter Parking Lots | Hillary Clinton Book Talk

Bank Robbery Suspect At Large

New images have been released of the suspect in yesterday’s bank robbery at BMO Harris Bank. The suspect shown is a male wearing navy pants, a black hooded jacket, purple gloves, and a black face covering in one instance. Authorities say the male is the lone suspect. The robbery took place at approximately 10:26 a.m. Wednesday at the BMO Harris Bank in the 1700 block of South Washington Street. Authorities say the suspect walked into the bank, went straight to the teller and presented a note. The suspect then gave the teller a white garbage bag. Authorities say no weapon was shown, indicated or threatened. Suspect then fled the bank, jumping over a fence into a neighborhood and is currently at large.

Commuter Parking Lots

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday eliminated quarterly parking permits as part of the city code regulating access to the Parkview commuter parking lot near the downtown Metra station. The decision reduces the city’s total number of parking spaces dedicated to those with quarterly permits, while increasing the number of daily fee parking spaces. The council finds it will help the city to better promote access to parking.

Affordable Housing

At its meeting Tuesday, the Naperville City Council approved the release of a request for proposal (RFP) to help create a path forward for developing affordable housing for seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. An RFP is a process used to gather project proposals. The city is eying opportunities to make more affordable housing possible using city-owned property at Route 59 and 103rd Street. The land currently sits vacant on the city’s south side.

Community Engagement Event

Naperville residents had a chance to meet their local leaders at yesterday’s Community Engagement event from Naperville Public Library. Councilman Paul Leong and Councilwoman Jennifer Bruzan Taylor discussed their current objectives and priorities with the community. The council members talked with the audience about crime and police, fiscal responsibility, affordable housing, city projects, and more. This is the second community engagement event the library has held, with the next one hosting Councilmen Benny White and Ian Holzhauer October 27 at 95th Street Library.

Hillary Clinton Book Talk

Author Louise Penny and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton are teaming up with Anderson’s Bookshop to discuss the release of their new book, dubbed “State of Terror.” It is a political thriller named one of the most anticipated novels of the season by People, Associated Press, Time, Los Angeles Times, The Guardian and more. The book talk, scheduled for Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m., will be held virtually.

