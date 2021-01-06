Bank Robberies | Oberweis Challenges Race | Remembering Dave Wentz

Bank Robberies

The FBI is offering up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of a couple of alleged bank robbers. According to the FBI, the two suspects are wanted for bank robberies and attempted bank robberies including the Fifth Third Bank located at 1311 Ridgeland Avenue in Naperville. Both suspects are described as a black male in their early 20’s one is 5’11” to 6’0” tall and the other in 5’9” to 5’10” with both weighing around 150 to 170 pounds. According to police the suspects were last seen eastbound on I-88 approaching I-294 in a green Dodge Challenger. Anyone with information regarding these unknown suspects should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.

Ancillary Cannabis Businesses

Naperville City Council discussed the possibility of allowing ancillary cannabis businesses to operate in the city. The dais asked city staff to research various types of businesses and draft an ordinance that will go to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Council was split on most businesses that could be allowed, though there was some consensus on disallowing cultivation facilities and craft growers due to concerns about smell. Transportation businesses and testing facilities each saw six council members looking for more info, while infusing businesses had five council members interested.

Oberweis Challenges 14th District Race

Republican Jim Oberweis has filed a Notice of Contest with the Clerk of the US House of Representatives challenging the outcome of his race against Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. Oberweis’ website says there were numerous irregularities found in the Discovery Recount. Underwood won the 14th District over Oberweis by more than 5,000 votes. On Sunday Underwood was sworn in to her second term on Sunday.

Remembering Dave Wentz

Former Naperville City Councilman Dave Wentz died suddenly on January 4 at the age of 57. Wentz served the community through various organizations like Citizens Appreciate Public Safety, The Exchange Club of Naperville, and the Naper Settlement board. Those close to him said his passion for public service and his love for Naperville made him stand out. Wentz was married for almost 30 years and was a father of three children.

Voluntary COVID-19 Surveillance Testing

District 203 will be implementing voluntary COVID-19 Surveillance Testing for all staff and students grades 6 through 12. Each staff member and student who chooses to do the saliva test will do so once a week for at least 12 weeks. The test detects high viral loads of COVID-19, which will help the district identify potential COVID cases early and identify potential asymptomatic people. This is not a diagnostic test. Those with high viral loads will be asked to get a PCR COVID-19 test. At Monday’s school board meeting, the group approved to work with Safeguard Surveillance to provide results.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!