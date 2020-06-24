Back To School Guidelines | Youth Town Hall on Racism | Local Team On America’s Got Talent

Back To School Guidelines

Yesterday Governor J.B. Pritzker announced guidelines for returning to school this fall. Schools will be allowed to resume in-person instruction, but with some adjustments. Among those are students wearing masks, no more than 50 individuals in one space, increased cleaning and disinfection, symptom screenings and temperature checks, and social distancing whenever possible. Each district will use these guidelines to tailor their own plan. Districts 203 and 204 both say they are working to finalize their plans and hope to present them at their July 13 board meetings.

Youth Town Hall on Racism

Naperville Neighbors United hosted a Youth Town Hall last night to give students a chance to talk about racism. More than a dozen students from districts 203 and 204 shared their experiences and asked for change. They’d like to see more diversity among their teachers, and added coursework that gives a fuller look at Black history in our country. District leaders were on the call to listen to student input. Both districts promised to continue these conversations with students.

Preserve Openings

As the state enters Phase 4 this Friday, the Forest Preserve District of Will County will begin opening latrines, water fountains and visitor centers, The forest preserve notes that latrines do not have soap or running water, so individuals should being their own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Picnic and camping permits for groups of 50 or less will be available, and programs will start to open up for up to 10 participants inside and 50 outside. The forest preserve reminds all to continue following social distancing guidelines while on their grounds.

America’s Got Talent

A local dance team has made it into the next round on America’s Got Talent. The Xtreme Dance Force Xtreme Xmen from Naperville’s Xtreme Dance Center showed off their moves last night on the NBC hit show. Guest judge Eric Stonestreet was the deciding vote in moving the nine-member crew forward in the competition.

Reopenings of Note

And finally – a few reopenings of note today in downtown Naperville: Ann Taylor, Loft and Apple are back in business for in-store customers. You can find a full list of reopened stores on the Downtown Naperville Alliance website, along with a list of open restaurants.

