Back to Business | Local COVID-19 Update | Greg Zanis Honored

Back to Business

It’s May 1, and that means some businesses are opening back up as a result of modifications to the Illinois stay-at-home order taking effect today . Now included as essential businesses are garden centers, nurseries and pet groomers; with non-essential retail stores free to fulfill orders via curbside pickup and delivery. Some outdoor recreational activities like tennis and golf are also back at select locations. The order does require individuals to wear a face mask in public areas where a six-foot social distance can’t be maintained.

Local COVID-19 Update

As of yesterday, Naperville has 280 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Edward Hospital is currently treating 48 patients with confirmed COVID-19 cases, and report four deaths from the virus over the last 24 hours, with a total of 26 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. Edward has discharged 202 COVID-19 patients since March 24. The latest statistics from DuPage County show 3,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths. Will County reports 2,510 cases and 153 deaths.

Greg Zanis Honored

Today community members can honor Greg Zanis the man whose life mission Crosses For Losses has honored thousands. Zanis has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and will have a “living visitation” today at his home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1230 Church Road, in Aurora. His family asks well-wishers to leave cards, signs, and letters, which will be read to him. They also ask that visitors respectfully honor Zanis from a distance and refrain from calling due to his condition.

NCC Graduation

Though North Central College’s 2020 in-person graduation has been postponed, they will have their first ever Commencement Webcast. Community members can tune in this Sunday at 2 p.m. to watch the ceremony either on North Central’s website, or if you’re in Naperville, switch to NCTV17’s Channel 17 and we’ll have you covered as well. The full webcast will be recorded and posted on the college’s YouTube page.

Goose Planted in Planter

And finally, at the Tapestry Apartment Complex in Naperville, take a gander at where this mother goose has chosen to settle in. The stone pots on the complex’s bridge normally houses spring flowers this time of year, but this goose has claimed the middle spot as the nest for her eggs. Despite the bridge having high foot traffic and cars cruising by, this mom has calmly settled in, keeping a watchful eye on residents as they pass by, especially since the newborn goslings have hatched, and are starting to move around, just one week shy of mother’s day.

