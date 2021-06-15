Aurora Police Chief To Retire | D204 Plans for 2021-2022 | ICN 248th

Aurora Police Chief To Retire

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman announced her retirement yesterday, in a post on her personal Facebook page. Her last working day will be Friday, August 6. Ziman’s retirement announcement comes less than a week after Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall announced his own retirement, effective Friday, July 2. Ziman has been part of the Aurora Police Department since 1991, when she started as a police cadet. She was was named its 41st chief in 2016.

D204 Plans for 2021-2022

Indian Prairie School District 204 discussed its plans for the 2021-2022 school year at last night’s board of education meeting. Five days of in-person learning, increased mental health support, and additional STEM/STEAM offerings are included in the district’s plans for the next school year. D204’s Superintendent Dr. Adrian Talley said plans were based off of current guidance, but will be modified as newer guidance for schools is released throughout the summer.

No Zero Policy Resolution

Also at the meeting, the board passed a proposed resolution that will go to the Illinois Association of School Boards. The proposed resolution would eliminate giving out zeroes on late assignments. One reason for this change is to encourage students to complete assignments within a reasonable time frame even after the due date. IASB may vote on the proposed resolution in November. That is when they decide which resolutions from various districts should be voted on.

ICN 248th

There will be no vote on the Islamic Center of Naperville’s proposed 248th Avenue project this Wednesday by the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission’s decision on the new mosque complex has been postponed as surrounding neighbors of the project are continuing good faith conversations with ICN on possible revisions to the project. The majority of public concerns included the size of the project, potential uptick traffic, and safety at the Tall Grass Greenway Trail. Public hearing on the matter will continue on July 7.