Aurora Cancels Summer Events | Reinvest DuPage | Morton Arboretum Reopening

City of Aurora Cancels Summer Events

The City of Aurora has canceled all their major 2020 summer events. In a press conference today, Mayor Richard Irvin announced that due to COVID-19, large-scale events like the Fourth of July parade and fireworks display would be called off. Some events like the annual Aurora Pride Parade had already been canceled. Cancelations include the 2020 Summer Concert Series at Riveredge Park. Most acts have been rebooked to next year. Aurora is also closing the city’s pools for the summer season.

Reinvest DuPage

DuPage County, in partnership with Choose DuPage, has launched a new relief program for small businesses and independent contractors. Reinvest DuPage will provide grants of up to $15,000 to help businesses impacted by COVID-19, using $7 million received by the county from the federal CARES Act. Small businesses with fewer than 15 full-time employees and less than $1.5 million in annual revenue can apply, as can 1099 contractors who make less than $100,000 a year. You can learn more about the program and eligibility requirements on the Choose DuPage website.

Casey’s Closes Temporarily

Casey’s Foods has temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The grocery store announced the closure yesterday, and remains closed today as they undergo an industrial deep cleaning and sanitizing. Beginning tomorrow they will reopen for curbside pick-up orders only. In-store shopping will begin Monday, May 18 at 8 a.m.

Local COVID-19 Numbers

Naperville has reported 418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, with 131 of those within the last two weeks. Edward Hospital is currently treating 35 patients with confirmed cases. Since the pandemic began, they’ve discharged 267 patients after treatment for COVID-19, and have reported 35 deaths from the virus. DuPage County has reported 5,117 confirmed cases with 259 deaths. Will County has had 3,951 cases with 212 deaths.

Morton Arboretum Reopening

The Morton Arboretum is beginning a phased reopening on June 1. The arboretum will reopen first to members only until June 15, when non-members will also be allowed admission. There will be a timed entry system, requiring patrons to make reservations in advance. Other safety precautions will include buildings, indoor restrooms, and other features remaining closed until further notice. The new Human+Nature exhibit has been postponed until April 9, 2021, but the giant trolls currently in residence will now stay put through early 2021. More information about the reopen and program status is available on the arboretum’s website.

Balloon Boost

Naperville resident Kader Sakkaria wanted to find a way to lift community spirits so this morning he and his family hung nearly100 balloons at the Naperville Police Department and at Naperville’s Fire Station 10. The timing worked perfectly as this happens to be National Police Week. Sakkaria and his family hope the display brings smiles to the first responders, and an extra bit of hope. Keep an eye out as more balloon displays could pop up throughout the community in the near future, to help unite us with some good cheer during these trying times.

