Attempted Armed Robbery | Naperville Student on Ellen | Enchanted Railroad

Attempted Armed Robbery

A man attempted to rob an Uber driver at gunpoint yesterday near the intersection of Olympus Drive and Tupelo Avenue. Around 12:10 p.m. yesterday, the suspect entered the car and reportedly tried to rob the driver with a handgun. After the unsuccessful attempt, the suspect fled west on Tupelo on foot. No one was injured in the attempted armed robbery. The suspect is described as a black male in his thirties between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. Any information on this incident can be reported to Detective Czubak at 630-305-5966.

Waubonsie Student On Ellen

A Waubonsie Valley High School student landed herself on Ellen after a viral video showed her performing an act of kindness. Sophomore Brynn Drew “paid it backwards” after having her wisdom teeth removed by paying for a customer’s drink in a Starbucks drive thru. Ellen invited her on the show and presented her with 10,000 Starbucks Rewards points and a check for $10,000. Well done Brynn!

Cinnaholic

There’s a sweet new place opening up in Downtown Naperville. Cinnaholic, located just off the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street, offers 100% plant-based treats like cookies and, of course, cinnamon rolls. Some community members had the chance to sample the delicious treats early, but if you want to get your hand on one of their delicious treats, Cinnaholic is celebrating its grand opening today with a special price of just $1 for a cinnamon roll.

Enchanted Railroad

An annual favorite is chugging back into town. Today is the first day the Enchanted Railroad is running at the Morton Arboretum. Viewing the model set is free with admission to the arboretum, but you do need to secure a time ticket when you arrive. Those can sell out quickly, so make sure you grab one so you don’t miss out. The railroad will be on display every day in the Sycamore Room through February 23.