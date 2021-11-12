Astroworld Victims Services | Go-Kart Incident | Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday

Astroworld Victims Services

Visitations and memorial services have been set for the two Naperville victims of last Friday’s Astroworld Festival tragedy. Visitation for 21-year-old Franco Patino will be Saturday, November 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory in South Naperville, and for 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek at the same time and place Sunday, November 14. Memorial services for both men will be November 20, which would have been Jurinek’s 21st birthday.

Park District Budget and Tax Levy

Last night the Naperville Park Board of Commissioners took a close look at its proposed budget for 2022. The board’s decision could increase the average household’s property tax bill by $13. The budget covers the cost of everything the park district could need to serve residents and community members at $44.5 million. The park board will consider adopting the budget during its meeting on Dec. 9th. Also at the meeting, officials approved the district’s estimated property tax levy for 2021. A vote on the property tax levy did not come without some opposition. Commissioner Josh McBroom voted down the proposal.

Go-Kart Incident

A 10-year-old boy was rescued after being wedged under a go-cart track guardrail at Naperville’s Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park Wednesday, according to a Chicago Tribune report. The boy was go-karting on the adventure park’s track around 7:45 p.m. when he crashed into a guardrail and was trapped underneath. Firefighters lifted the guardrail using battery-powered spreaders and removed the steering wheel to free the child. He was taken to Edward Hospital as a precaution.

Veterans Day Program at Scott School

Yesterday the team at V.E.T. Service Dogs, veterans and their service dogs paid a special visit to students at Scott School in Naperville. V.E.T. Service Dogs is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and military sexual trauma. They met with students during the visit, giving them the chance to learn more about the sacrifices veterans have made and what it means to have a service dog and support their four-legged friend needs.

Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday

Yesterday’s patriotic activities extended to the Judd Kendall VFW and American Legion Post 43 Veterans Day dinner. The night was made extra special with Donald O’Reilly, a Naperville World War II Air Force veteran who celebrated his upcoming 100th birthday at the dinner. The veteran groups’ honor guards also honored O’Reilly with a plaque for his service.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!