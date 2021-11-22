Astroworld Victims Memorials | Prabhu Among Rhodes Scholars | Illumination

Astroworld Victims Memorials

The two Naperville victims of the Astroworld tragedy that happened on November 5 were both buried on Saturday. According to CBS News, 21-year-old Franco Patino’s funeral was in Naperville and Jacob Jurinek’s was in Darien. Saturday would have been Jurinek’s 21st birthday. The two best friends went to the festival to celebrate in advance.

NPD Thanksgiving Safe Driving Campaign

The Naperville Police Department is reminding drivers to “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” throughout the Thanksgiving holiday. The department will be adding more patrols during the safety campaign, which will run from November 22 to November 29. NPD reminds the community to make a plan for a sober ride home, use a ride-share service, taxi, or public transportation, and call 911 if you see a drunk driver.

Naperville Native Among Rhodes Scholars

Naperville native Trisha Prabhu is one of 32 in the country to be named as a Rhodes Scholar. The Harvard senior is majoring in government. The prestigious scholarship will allow her to continue her education, along with the other winners, at Oxford in October 2022. Prabhu is the creator of ReThink, an app that detects harmful language and gives users a chance to “ReThink” before sending an offensive message.

Christmas Tree Sale

The annual Christmas Tree Sale, hosted by boys Troop 889 and girls Troop 1776, is now up and running at Wheatland Salem Methodist Church. The troop’s biggest advice this year is to come early. Due to shortages nationwide, the tree lot is currently only filled with 300 trees to start off their anticipated 800. The next shipment is coming midweek. The tree sale runs until December 17, however there is a chance they could sell out before that date.

Illumination at the Arboretum

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum is back to a walking event this year. New features include the Enchanted Gateway, the Festival of Lanterns, the Golden Glade, a conifer tree trail lined with colored reeds, and one of the Human+Nature sculptures lit up at night. Some returning favorites are Treemagination and Symphony Woods. Illumination is now open and runs through January 2, 2022.